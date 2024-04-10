Bridgeworth LLC Sells 15 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Markel Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,979,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,046,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,438,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,491.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,272.43 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,481.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1,447.31.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.