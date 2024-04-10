Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $59,328.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,191. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

