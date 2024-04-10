Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after buying an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,712,789,000 after buying an additional 179,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $11.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,322.12. 535,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,294.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,095.98. The firm has a market cap of $612.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total transaction of $4,029,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,371,521.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,310 shares of company stock valued at $36,869,987 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

