Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $185.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.38. 87,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,019. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $139.52 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

