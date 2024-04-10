Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT at $155.39

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.39.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $156.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.28. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $158.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

