Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price at $27.64

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,079 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,113,000 after buying an additional 1,430,897 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHWY stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. Chewy has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 219.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

