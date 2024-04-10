Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $60.17

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of CIEN opened at $47.69 on Friday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $210,632.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,844 shares in the company, valued at $25,019,312.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $210,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,844 shares in the company, valued at $25,019,312.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,533 shares of company stock worth $5,808,540 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

