Brokerages Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target at $54.17

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,694,346.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,013,560.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,835 shares in the company, valued at $11,694,346.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $2,648,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,179.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,921. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,617,000 after acquiring an additional 95,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 719.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 441,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 387,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after buying an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

