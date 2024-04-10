Brokerages Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Target Price at $96.17

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,904.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. FMR LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $43,482,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,273,000 after purchasing an additional 331,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

