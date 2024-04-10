Brokerages Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price at $23.75

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,780,725.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,702.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,491. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $21,278,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.