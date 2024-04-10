Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Target Price at $116.00

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ryder System by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.92. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

