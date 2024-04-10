Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) PT at $60.57

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
Shares of TPX opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.
