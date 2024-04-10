Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Price Target at $90.00

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.59. Textron has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

