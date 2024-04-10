Brokers Set Expectations for Antero Resources Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,694,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $628,104,000 after buying an additional 173,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Antero Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after buying an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after buying an additional 2,655,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after buying an additional 1,253,510 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605 in the last ninety days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

