Brokers Set Expectations for Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.85 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 0.5 %

VSTO opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

