Brookline Capital Management Comments on IceCure Medical Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for IceCure Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.96% and a negative net margin of 453.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICCM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

ICCM stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

