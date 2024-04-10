BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $27.96

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.96, but opened at $29.36. BRP Group shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 29,259 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $284.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,483.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at $309,479.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BRP Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in BRP Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BRP Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BRP Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

