Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 14th.
Cadence Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About Cadence Capital
