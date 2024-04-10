Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 14th.

Cadence Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Cadence Capital alerts:

About Cadence Capital

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.