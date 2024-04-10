Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

CPZ stock opened at 15.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.71. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 13.17 and a 52 week high of 16.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.