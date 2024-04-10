Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

