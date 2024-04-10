Camden Property Trust to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.29.

NYSE CPT opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.35%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

