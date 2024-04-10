Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.09 and last traded at $49.09. Approximately 2,804,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,213,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

