Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Down 6.6%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 1,046,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,262,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

