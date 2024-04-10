Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 56,500.0% in March

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 56,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Cannabis Sativa
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabis Sativa
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.