Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 56,500.0% in March

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 56,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

About Cannabis Sativa

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.