Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $104.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 150,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,396. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $107.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 30,623 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,664,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

