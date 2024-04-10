Capital One Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.