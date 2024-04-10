Cardano One Day Volume Hits $499.42 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion and approximately $499.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.73 or 0.05032146 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00067535 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00009917 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00022641 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00014494 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015393 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003738 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,785,005,677 coins and its circulating supply is 35,606,399,697 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
