CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $24.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 236.73%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

