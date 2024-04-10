Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.0 days.

Cargotec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CYJBF remained flat at $69.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Cargotec has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services in Finland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

