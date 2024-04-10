Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.0 days.
Cargotec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CYJBF remained flat at $69.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Cargotec has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86.
About Cargotec
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cargotec
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.