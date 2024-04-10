Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Short Interest Down 82.7% in March

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CGBDL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. 4,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,454. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $26.56.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.5751 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.