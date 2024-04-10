Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 5.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.52. 215,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 666,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of -0.45.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

