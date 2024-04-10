Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the March 15th total of 517,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castor Maritime

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castor Maritime by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Castor Maritime by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CTRM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,417. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime ( NASDAQ:CTRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

