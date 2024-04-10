CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $62.71. 1,469,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,226,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

CAVA Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. CWM LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

