CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.73.

CAVA Group Stock Down 7.2 %

NYSE:CAVA opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 197.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after buying an additional 105,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,752 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

