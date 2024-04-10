CBM Asia Development Corp to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (CVE:TCF)

CBM Asia Development Corp (CVE:TCF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for CBM Asia Development in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Gill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for CBM Asia Development’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get CBM Asia Development alerts:

CBM Asia Development Price Performance

CBM Asia Development has a 12-month low of C$14.58 and a 12-month high of C$25.70.

About CBM Asia Development

CBM Asia Development Corp. (CBMA) is a Canada-based unconventional gas company with coalbed methane (CBM) exploration and development opportunities in Indonesia. The Company holds various participating interests in five production sharing contracts (PSC) for CBM in Indonesia. The Company has operations in south Sumatra, which includes sekayu PSC; central Sumatra, which includes Hulu PSC and east Kalimantan, which includes Kutai-west PSC and Bentian besar PSC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBM Asia Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBM Asia Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.