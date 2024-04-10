Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $179.13. 896,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.30.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.36.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

