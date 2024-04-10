CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IGR opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

