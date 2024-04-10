CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of IGR opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
