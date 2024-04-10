CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $58.09 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $58.09 million and $2.74 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0721 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00013846 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,641.51 or 0.99997883 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00013615 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011353 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00129976 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07350345 USD and is down -5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $2,123,744.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

