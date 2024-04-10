Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.25

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.25 and last traded at C$29.20, with a volume of 2234850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.58.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.31. The stock has a market cap of C$55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.731203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$525,835.80. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.