Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $10.37

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.75. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 4,680 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $192,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

