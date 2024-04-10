Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.78) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.68) on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 150.60 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 239 ($3.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £384.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 171.14.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

