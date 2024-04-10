Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CERT. UBS Group upped their price target on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Certara Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. Certara has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. On average, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock worth $405,095. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Certara by 584.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Certara by 103.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 14,940.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

