CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $88.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $96.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CF. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.