Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,800 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,002 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,613,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,238. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

