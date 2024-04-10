Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 4.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.90. 2,573,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.