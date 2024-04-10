Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPL traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.06. 557,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.