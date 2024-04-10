Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.48. 171,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,451. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $65.09.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

