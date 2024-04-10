Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IEUR stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 324,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

