Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $652,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of FDIS traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 34,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

