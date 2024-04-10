Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $832,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of IJR traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, hitting $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.